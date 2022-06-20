The 28-year-old, who had a spell across the Steel City at Sheffield United earlier in his career, will officially become an Owls player on July 1 when his contract with the Dons expires.

The commanding centre-back made 71 appearances in all competitions during his time at Plough Lane, captaining the side on a number of occasions last season.

He initially joined the South Londoners in the summer of 2020 from Sheffield United on a free transfer when former Blades midfielder Glyn Hodges was in the Wimbledon hotseat.

Sheffield Wednesday signing Ben Heneghan, pictured in action against his new club for AFC Wimbledon at Hillsborough last season. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Heneghan recorded the most clearances in League One last season and proved a formidable presence in the Dons' backline.

After his experiences in a relegation battle last term, the Manchester-born player hopes to swap it for a promotion tilt in 2022-23.

Asked whether promotion is the aim, he commented: "Of course it is. We'd like it if we went on and won it.

"That is the sole aim of being a footballer, you want to win things. Everyone in that squad wants to win things as well and do that next season.

"You cannot turn a blind eye in League One. But with the expectation of this club, I think everyone in the dressing room will believe that we can get promoted. That will be everyone's aim.

"We have got to be resilient in what we do as we conceded a few goals last year and if we put a good few more clean sheets, I'd like to be a part of that. And the quality in this dressing room itself is good enough to get out of this league."

Heneghan, who revealed that he turned down other options to head to Hillsborough, admits that working with Owls chief Darren Moore, a towering centre-back in his playing days, also proved a lure.

"It is very reassuring," he added.

"(But) It was the size of the club, ambition and history - everything about it. We have got a manager who told me the way of how he plays and what he expects from me and also from my side of the game, where I can hopefully improve the squad as well.