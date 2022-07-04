Sheffield Wednesday signing Sam Durrant added to under-23 squad

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Sam Durrant from Blackburn Rovers, although the 20-year-old is not expected to go straight into the first-team squad.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:37 pm

The winger played on trial for Sheffield Wednesday's under-23s in May, scoring a long-range goal against Millwall.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan eager to 'prove a point' after joini...

Having been released by Blackburn, Wednesday have signed him up. The length of his Hillsborough contract is unknown.

SIGNING: Sheffield Wednesday have recruited Sam Durrant after his release by Blackburn Rovers

Durrant spent time in Everton and Liverpool's academies before moving to Ewood Park in 2018. He is yet to make his senior debut.

As well as playing wide, he can also operate more centrally.

Wednesday have also added central midfielder Bobby Dunn to Neil Thompson's under-23 squad. The former Charlton Athletic academy product has joined from Ramsgate.

