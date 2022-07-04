The winger played on trial for Sheffield Wednesday's under-23s in May, scoring a long-range goal against Millwall.
Having been released by Blackburn, Wednesday have signed him up. The length of his Hillsborough contract is unknown.
Durrant spent time in Everton and Liverpool's academies before moving to Ewood Park in 2018. He is yet to make his senior debut.
As well as playing wide, he can also operate more centrally.
Wednesday have also added central midfielder Bobby Dunn to Neil Thompson's under-23 squad. The former Charlton Athletic academy product has joined from Ramsgate.