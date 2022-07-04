The winger played on trial for Sheffield Wednesday's under-23s in May, scoring a long-range goal against Millwall.

Having been released by Blackburn, Wednesday have signed him up. The length of his Hillsborough contract is unknown.

SIGNING: Sheffield Wednesday have recruited Sam Durrant after his release by Blackburn Rovers

Durrant spent time in Everton and Liverpool's academies before moving to Ewood Park in 2018. He is yet to make his senior debut.

As well as playing wide, he can also operate more centrally.