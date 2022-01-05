Sheffield Wednesday stalwart linked with Owls exit

The Honest Men sacked Jim Duffy days before Christmas after three months as manager, and are understood to see the Owls’ Under-23 boss as the ideal replacement.

Once voted Wednesday’s greatest captain, the Edinburgh-born defender came back to the club in 2011 after spending his final three years as a player with Falkirk.

Initially a youth coach, he was made Carlos Carvahal’s assistant in 2015 and would go on to serve under three further managers, with spells in caretaker control in 2017-18 and 2019.

Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen. Picture: Steve Ellis

In August 2020 he stepped into his present role as Under-23 coach.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United youngsters Kacper Lopata, Zak Brunt and Harrison Neal will remain on loan for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Neal will step up a division having left Conference North Kettering Town to join Lopata at Southend United, who are fighting against dropping to that level. Neal takes the place of Brunt, who has been recalled from Roots Hall to join Notts County.

Chris Wilder has told Bedale-born striker Josh Coburn to “kick on” after signing a new contract at Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old has signed until 2025 with the option of a further year, and although the loan signing of Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion could push him down the pecking order in the short term, Wilder has told him he must keep progressing after three goals in eight appearances this season.

“He’s earned a new contract,” said Wilder. “His aim now has got to be keep improving and keep learning, and push on to make an impression.