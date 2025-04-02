Sheffield Wednesday still have play-off hope if homesickness cure is found

LAST season, home form formed the bedrock of keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

This time around, it is likely to play a significant reason in them missing out on the play-offs, which the smart money remains on.

A full quota of points in their final quartet of Championship games at Hillsborough - starting in Saturday's Yorkshire derby with Hull City - could yet change that. Not too many will be banking on it, that said.

Wednesday have won just five times in the league in front of their own followers in 19 games this term.

Sheffield Wednesday Manager Danny Rohl celebrating at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Loftus Road on January 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

So far in 2024-25, they have taken 22 points - in their 'Great Escape' of 23-24, they managed 31 in a season when their first triumph at S6 only arrived on October 29.

Instead, form on the road is keeping the Owls in the top-six picture, with only the top three of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley accruing more points on their travels.

Head coach Danny Rohl said: “I am very proud of my team that they have so many away wins compared with last year. I think this is a huge step.

"If you bring our away performances of this year with our home performances from last year together, you know where we are.

Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on February 28, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Then we would play for direct promotion. But it's football. We have two less home wins, we know this. We have just five and it is not enough for us.

"Away, it is outstanding and not so normal for us as a club, even in our history.

"I do not know about (specific) data, but we have to look back a long time ago when we have so many away wins. “It would be also good if we could push our home form in this direction.