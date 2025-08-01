Sheffield Wednesday striker addresses 'tough' time at crisis club Owls

STRIKER Jamal Lowe has spoken out at the uncertainty and 'tough' situation at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday following a chaotic summer.

Wednesday are due to start the new Championship season at Leicester City on Sunday week, but the fixture is potentially in peril after players boycotted a planned friendly fixture at Burnley on Saturday after failing to receive their monthly wages on time this week.

It is the fourth time in five months that salaries have been delayed.

Several players who previously handed in their notices have already left the club, with Max Lowe reportedly being the latest to tender his notice.

Jamal Lowe of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Plymouth Argyle FC at Hillsborough on August 11, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

As it stands, the Owls have a threadbare squad and further raft of departures - with players said to be very unhappy at the lack of direct communication from club owner Dejphon Chansiri - could potentially mean that the club would be unable to fulfil the fixture.

The EFL said to be increasingly concerned at the situation.

Lowe, 31, said: "There’s just a lot of uncertainty really, for the fans and everyone. ‘We (the players) are finding things out at the same time, so if it’s on Twitter, that’s when we find out sometimes.

"No-one has experienced this before, so nobody knows what to do, when to expect stuff. It’s all unknown territory for everyone.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"Players aren’t getting it (paid), but a lot of the staff that work here everyday or at the stadium everyday, they aren’t getting paid either. It’s tough for us, but it’s tough for everyone.