The 27-year-old Lancastrian had been heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday this summer when his Rovers deal was allowed to run down.

Owls manager Darren Moore turned the left-back, signed from Sunderland two years ago, into a jack of all trades, regularly appearing in central midfield and on the left wing last season.

Seven of the nine goals he scored in 80 appearances for Doncaster came in 2020-21, and the club had offered him a new deal but he has opted instead to sign an initial three-year contract at Bloomfield Road with the option of a further 12 months.

DEPARTURE: Reece James has left Doncaster Rovers for Blackpool

"Playing in the Championship was something that I’d set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here and play in the Championship," who twice won League One promotions with Wigan Athletic but did not play in the second tier because of a serious knee injury in 2016-17, and then his move to Wearside for 2018-19.

Blackpool have also been linked with a permanent move for 20-year-old Leeds United centre-back Oliver Casey.

Casey's only senior start came in last season's League Cup tie at home to Hull City, which the Tigers won on penalties. He was also a substitute in the FA Cup defeat to Crawley, and came off the bench at Huddersfield Town in the Championship.