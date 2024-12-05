Sheffield Wednesday team news: Danny Rohl on his different options to replace suspended Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday have options as they consider how to replace talismanic captain Barry Bannan at home to Preston North End on Saturday, and the fit-again Nathan Chalobah is one of them.

Bannan is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in Sunday's game at Derby County, which turned on his 25-yard goal.

It will be the first league game the 35-year-old has not starting since Good Friday, and Bannan is unique in the squad, so there is no direct replacement.

But a manager who is not tied to a set formation sees plenty of ways around the problem.

That could include Chalobah despite the summer signing only returning from injury in the 69th minute at Derby, his second appearance of the season.

"The first two or three minutes he was maybe a little bit rusty but all in all he did a fantastic job," Danny Rohl said of the former Chelsea midfielder. "He gives us exactly what we need and the combination of three midfielders was helpful in the final 20 minutes as well. Let's see now if he is ready to start.

"There's a difference between coming on for the last 20 minutes or starting a game but I think I have some good options.

"Svante (Ingelsson), Liam (Palmer) can play this, Nath of course, or we just play with a single six (holding midfielder). These are all things you can do. The opponent should maybe things about this.

SUSPENDED: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan

"Of course Barry is Barry, it's not a one-to-one change but it's a good opportunity for some other players to fill the gap."

Chalobah likes to create from deep, and Palmer is a more defensively-minded. That could point to Ingelsson, but the way Preston play away from home could count against him.

"For Svante it's a new league, a new manager," said Rohl. "His position is between six, eight (box-to-box midfielder) and 10 (in the hole behind the striker).

"We know what we get from him – a physical strong side, powerful, deep runs, a different profile.

"Against Norwich he did a fantastic job because the task was working against the ball and we could bring his strength in. In other games where you have more ball possession and the spaces are tighter and smaller maybe it's not always the best game for him.