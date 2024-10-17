Sheffield Wednesday team news: Danny Rohl on Owls' decision over key forward

Sheffield Wednesday could play it safe with the fitness of Josh Windass ahead of Saturday's Championship visit from Burnley.

Windass and Liam Palmer missed the 2-1 victory at Coventry City in the Owls' last match before October's international break. Palmer will be back to face the Clarets, Windass might be.

"Liam had a small one (injury) but he had a couple of days off last week, then started individual training and it looks good," said his manager. "Josh was back on the grass today and we will see how close he is to coming back into the team on Saturday.

"We have Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday games and sometimes it's more helpful that he misses one or two games with this but it's not a big one (injury).

"His partner also had a baby, and that was another reason why he was not available but I'm very positive he will be available as soon as possible."

Di'Shon Bernard appears to have recovered from the injury which caused him to withdraw from Jamaica's squad, but fellow central defender Michael Ihiekwe is managing a problem.

"It looks better," said Rohl of Bernard. "After the tough week he felt something and we have to pay attention to the risk. Now he's started to train it looks good and I'm happy.

"Shea (Charles) is back, his first training session today. He played a lot of minutes.

INJURY: Josh Windass

"It's good to see he was a key factor in his national team at his young age.

"We've come through well at the moment but we know the toughest weeks are ahead now.

"Michael Ihiekwe has a small Achilles problem, it's a little bit managing the load at the moment especially when you look ahead (at the games to come)."

Nathaniel Chalobah is back in training, but is not expected to start playing again until November's international break.

"We have to give him time and it means he needs a new pre-season," said Rohl. "When he came to us in the summer he missed some weeks of the pre-season, then he was injured, he had a small injury again, now a bigger injury. He's building up on the grass. It will be good if he can get minutes in the next international break.

"If it's earlier, that would be good but I think in the next three weeks with games every three days the training intensity is not so high. He needs the rhythm now.

"He's started now on the grass and this is a good sign for him after four or five weeks just in the gym, it's hard for the mindset.