Sheffield Wednesday team news: Danny Rohl on why he will not just play it safe with Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan's eagerness to play in Sheffield Wednesday's last four games of the season will overweigh any desire to protect him, according to manager Danny Rohl.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan is one of three players doubtful for the Good Friday match at Stoke City but with the Owls safe from relegation but unable to make the play-offs, Rohl is staying open-minded about whether to use his captain out of respect for the Scot's desire to be involved.

"Barry is very close," said Rohl on Thursday afternoon of the midfielder who has missed the last two matches with an ankle injury. "It's a decision for today or tomorrow morning. We will take an extra man to the game, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He works very hard to come back, he wants to play. I think that's a good signal.

INJURY: Barry Bannan (right) (Image: Steve Ellis)

"So far he looks good on the pitch, then it's about what we do.

"My captain wants to be ready and this is a good signal."

Mathematically speaking, the Owls need two more points to guarantee their place in next season's Championship, and the gap to the play-offs is seven points and seven places with only four games remaining.

As well as Bannan, defender Michael Ihiekwe and winger Anthony Musaba are the other doubts to face a side who know victory will take them to the psychologically important 50-point mark in the fight against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DECISIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Icky got a knock in training, let's see how this is overnight and Musa had some problems in the week with his ankle," confirmed Rohl.

"It's the decision-making for me, who is 100 per cent fit, who can go, but they're more short-term than long-term."

Youngsters Pierce Charles and Charlie McNeill have featured since Rohl conceded defeat in the chase for the play-offs and they and others can expect to be involved in the last four matches, but Rohl says new faces are unlikely.

"I think with Gab (Otegbayo), Charlie, Olaf (Kubacki), Pierce, there are some players who need more minutes," he said. "I think they deserve them and hopefully I can give them.