Sheffield Wednesday team news: Forward pair face Saturday check-ups ahead of Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday have injury doubts over forwards Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo ahead of Sunday's Championship game at Derby County.

Windass came off with a tight hamstring at the mid-point of Tuesday's 2-0 win over Hull City, whereas Ugbo's problem has developed since. Neither is a huge concern, but with the December schedule notoriously busy, manager Danny Rohl does not want to take risks.

Saturday's training session will be decisive for both.

"He didn't have a problem after the game then today (Friday) he felt a little bit in the warm-up so we told him to go in and check this," Rohl said of Ugbo, still to score in this season's Championship. "We will see tomorrow if he can train normally but I'm positive it's not a situation where you have a hamstring injury.

"We have some good medical staff who will help him."

On Windass he explained: "He had a little bit of tight hamstring, it's not a big issue but you always have to pay attention with a tight hamstring. I had a little bit of a conversation with Josh in the morning and he trained individually today and it was important to see he was ready on the grass. We have 48 hours to go.

"If the game was today maybe it wouldn't be possible to play but there are two more days to go and we need energy in this game and we need strong players who are ready. It's important we understand this, we need some fresh legs in some positions but the last few games the rotation was not so big.

"Let's see what we do. I will make my decision on Sunday morning."

SUSPENDED; Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Di'Shon Bernard

The Owls are fortunate they have Michael Smith, who scored his third goal in seven games against Hull despite finding his minutes limited.