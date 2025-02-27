Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls have concerns ahead of Sunderland's visit
Rohl was understandably playing his cards close to his chest but an early morning press call with Michael Smith was cancelled due to illness, and the manager hinted he could have yet another issue at centre back.
"I will not speak too much about names but it's a tough week for us and you will see why tomorrow," said Rohl on Thursday afternoon, before confirming Smith was one of his "question marks".
"Ibi (Cissoko) was ill as well during the week – let's see but today he trained," added Rohl. "Some players come closer (to full fitness). Dommer (Dominic Iorfa) is coming closer but we have three or four big question marks and we have to find solutions tomorrow.
"But I'm convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire."
Speaking about his defensive options, Rohl said: "When you see at the moment who is injured – Akin (Famewo), Dommer, Dish (Di'Shon Bernard), maybe one more question mark for tomorrow, this is not something you can prepare for."
Injuries had left the Owls with a central defensive partnership of Michael Ihiekwie and Max Lowe in the last game, at Burnley.
