Sheffield Wednesday to welcome duo back for EFL Trophy tie as Doncaster Rovers seek progress against Crewe Alexandra

POTENTIAL RETURN: For Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer after missing the draw against Wycombe. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The pair missed the weekend League One draw with Wycombe as a precaution due to illness symptoms, but manager Darren Moore is hopeful they will be available for selection this evening against Pools.

With Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson, Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson all sidelined at present, Wednesday are stretched in terms of options, particularly at the back.

The likes of Lewis Wing, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are set to be handed game-time, with Joe Wildsmith – who has featured in all of the club’s game so far in the competition – expected to start.

TROPHY TIE: Doncaster Rovers and Richie Wellens will look for a much-needed uplift in the EFL Trophy tonight. Picture: Getty Images.

Doncaster Rovers are also in Trophy action this evening at Crewe (7.45pm), with their fraught season deteriorating to another low by virtue of Saturday’s lame defeat at Burton, which followed a similarly unsatisfactory loss at Bolton.

A switch in focus to Cup competitions over the coming days is likely to be viewed as no bad thing for Rovers, who have won their last two matches in the Trophy, against Scunthorpe and Manchester City Under-21s.

Richie Wellens’s side return to action in the FA Cup at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday, with progress in both competitions important from a financial perspective for the club.