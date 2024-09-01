Sheffield Wednesday told to 'wake up' after sleepwalking to defeat at Millwall
Josh Coburn opened the scoring on his debut as the hosts picked up their first win of the season at The Den.
Coburn only joined the Lions on loan from Middlesbrough on Friday but he quickly made himself a hero to his new supporters as he also had a hand in Duncan Watmore’s goal to make it 2-0.
Captain Jake Cooper then headed home a late third to wrap up victory for the hosts.
It was no more than Millwall deserved as they went into the international break with their confidence restored, but for the Owls this was a third straight league defeat without scoring.
“We came here to take something, but the opponent was doing the basics better,” said a frustrated Rohl.
“We know what it means to play here and I think we have [to do] different things now because we’re looking back at three games, nine conceded goals, no goal chances today, really.
“I think this is a big, big part of what we have to improve as soon as possible.
“It’s now time that we have to wake up and get back to reality – we cannot dream for more.
“For us, it’s about results. We can speak about process, process, but a process without results is not what we need and we have to work hard in the next two weeks.
“Today, the surprise for me was we didn’t create chances because we chose a very attacking team.
“I think it is a little bit hard to understand, but this is what we have to improve.”
Millwall: Jensen, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan, De Norre, Saville, Esse (Azeez 85), Honeyman (Emakhu 90), Watmore (Wintle 85), Coburn (Langstaff 78). Unused substitutes: Roberts, McNamara, Hutchinson, Kelly, Scanlon.
Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M Lowe, Bannan, Shea Charles (Ingelsson 83), Gassama (Kobacki 62), J Lowe (Windass 62), Musaba (Valentin 83), Ugbo (Smith 62). Unused substitutes: P Charles, Palmer, Famewo, Johnson.
Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).