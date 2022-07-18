The rangy 23-year-old is out of favour at Ashton Gate, having spent part of last season on loan at League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The Suffolk outfit had an option to buy clause to sign Bakinson permanently - with the player scoring two goals in 14 starts and three substitute appearances during a loan spell at the second half of 2021-22.

But they elected not to activate the clause, although Town chief Kieran McKenna did not completely rule out a fresh move if the terms of the deal changed.

Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, who is a target of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Wednesday have now made a positive move to try and recruit Bakinson, whose career appears to be at a crossroads, with the Londoner out of favour in Bristol, with Robins manager Pearson having criticised the attitude of the player who is not in his plans.

Speaking earlier in the close season, Pearson confirmed that Bakinson was training with City's under-23 squad with the club keen for him to depart to pastures now.

On Bakinson's future, Pearson recently said: "We'll be looking to find a solution to that."

The Londoner still has a year to run on his contract at Ashton Gate, with the Robins having taken up an option for a further season in November last year while he was in their first team.

Bakinson pictured on loan at Ipswich Town last season. Picture: Getty Images.