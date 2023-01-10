Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Alex Mighten's Nottingham Forest return confirmed

Winger Alex Mighten’s loan at Sheffield Wednesday has been cut short.

The 20-year-old Nottingham Forest player has had limited game-time this season, starting just seven of his side's 25 League One matches. Both his goals came in the same week, against Morecambe in the FA Cup and Accrington Stanley in the League.

Those goals and the performances around them raised hopes Mighten could finally make the most of his opportunity at Hillsborough, but he found the competition for places tough to overcome.

"We have got a lot of quality players in many different positions," he said at the time.

"It doesn't matter what formation we play, we can swap things around.

"It's difficult when you're in and out. You can't really get that confidence and that same feel to it but it's about when you get that chance you have to do your best and give everything to the team so hopefully you can cement that place."

Mighten will now have to take his chances in Forest's bloated squad.

He played twice for them in August – in the Premier League and League Cup – before making the move. Players can not appear for more than two teams in the same season.

UNDERWHELMING: Alex Mighten (right) struggled with the competition for places at Sheffield Wednesday

Whether the Owls can keep Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness hangs on whether the Bluebirds can overturn a transfer embargo which means at present they are unable to make new player registrations, even in the case of a loan recall.

