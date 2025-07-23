Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Caelan Cadamarteri the latest asset to leave after completing Manchester City switch

Caelan Cadamarteri has become the latest Sheffield Wednesday player to leave amidst the Championship club's financial crisis.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker's move to Manchester City, which had been expected all summer long, has been completed.

At only 15 years-old, Cadamarteri was not a realistic option to flesh out the Owls' anorexic first-team squad next season, but is another example of them selling off the family silver in an attempt to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls are under a transfer embargo for failing to pay money owed to other clubs. They had been under two others, but were able to clear them with the sales of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassma for what is believed to have been a combined £3m.

As is the norm with almost all transfers these days, the fee the Premier League giants have paid has not been disclosed.

Being under embargo will not stop the Owls signing players on free transfers or loaning them without a fee involved to get the number of senior ("permitted") players in the squad up to 23, a number they are currently 10 shy of.

It does, though, restrict what they are allowed to pay them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they are yet to add to their squad this summer, even with out-of-contract captain Barry Bannan training with the first team.

CRISIS: Sheffield Wednesday's financial problems have decimated their playing resources (Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

And when the embargo is finally lifted, the club will still not be able to pay fees or unlimited wages until 2027, although the limit on the number of senior players will be lifted.

Cadamarteri is the younger brother of first-team striker Bailey, and son of former Leeds United, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers striker Danny. He is a Scotland Under-16 international.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has been charged along with his club for failing to meet his financial obligations, is believed to now be open to selling with a number of interested parties but a deal that was thought to have been agreed more than a week ago appears to have fallen through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the confusion, there is uncertainty over the future of manager Danny Rohl, who appeared to try and engineer, then negotiate his way out of the club in the summer, but now seems prepared to lead them into the new season.

BROTHER: Caelan Cadamarteri's brother Bailey (pictured, right) is on the first-team staff at Hillsborough (Image: Steve Ellis)

For Wednesday, that starts at Leicester City on August 9.