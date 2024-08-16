Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Danny Rohl ready to 'go straight in' as Owls sharpen focus on new signings
And he says the club is able to spring into action as soon as any of them become available, rather than having to move players on first.
The Owls have added 10 new players this summer, nine completed in time to join the summer training camp in Germany and Austria. But Rohl wants more still ahead of the transfer window closing on August 30.
He is, though, increasingly picky about who they are.
"Now it goes more and more specific," he said. "At the beginning (of the window) we had a big net to bring a lot of players with qualities in, now it's really small pieces – different positions, different profiles we're looking for now.
"It's good because we've done the big job now it's about the small pieces who make the impact and give the players different profiles."
Who they are he is not prepared to say, with the likes of Norwegian Daniel Braut and Tottenahm Hotspur's England youth international Alfie Devine linked. Both are midfielders.
"I'm linked with a lot of players, sometimes I'm really surprised with the names but it makes no sense to speak about the names because then other clubs will be listening to us and will try to catch them before us," he said.
But having loaned Mallik Wilks to Rotherham United this week, he is clear he does not have to move players on to bring them in, as is the case at some clubs.
"For the players here, you can have something in your mind but if there is no request or offer from other clubs, nothing happens," he said.
"We know what we want to do. It's a mix, a balance.
"If we get a great opportunity, I think we will go straight in, it doesn't matter if a player leaves or not. Or it could be that a player leaves and then we bring one in.
"I think the next two weeks will be a little bit different to the first weeks. It's a little bit more step by step, looking at what happens and making the right decision now for both.
"The good thing is we're doing well, we've had a good window. I've had good support from the chairman, it's a big, big help for me to bring the players here."
Akin Famewo and Ben Hamer are back in training after injury, and Nathaniel Chalobah is still doing individual fitness work, but that apart Wednesday have a full squad to choose from and the confidence from starting the season with back-to-back wins.
