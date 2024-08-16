Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Danny Rohl ready to 'go straight in' as Owls sharpen focus on new signings

Danny Rohl says the net is closing in at Sheffield Wednesday as his list of transfer targets becomes ever more specific as the deadline approaches.

And he says the club is able to spring into action as soon as any of them become available, rather than having to move players on first.

The Owls have added 10 new players this summer, nine completed in time to join the summer training camp in Germany and Austria. But Rohl wants more still ahead of the transfer window closing on August 30.

He is, though, increasingly picky about who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Now it goes more and more specific," he said. "At the beginning (of the window) we had a big net to bring a lot of players with qualities in, now it's really small pieces – different positions, different profiles we're looking for now.

"It's good because we've done the big job now it's about the small pieces who make the impact and give the players different profiles."

Who they are he is not prepared to say, with the likes of Norwegian Daniel Braut and Tottenahm Hotspur's England youth international Alfie Devine linked. Both are midfielders.

"I'm linked with a lot of players, sometimes I'm really surprised with the names but it makes no sense to speak about the names because then other clubs will be listening to us and will try to catch them before us," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOCUS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

But having loaned Mallik Wilks to Rotherham United this week, he is clear he does not have to move players on to bring them in, as is the case at some clubs.

"For the players here, you can have something in your mind but if there is no request or offer from other clubs, nothing happens," he said.

"We know what we want to do. It's a mix, a balance.

"If we get a great opportunity, I think we will go straight in, it doesn't matter if a player leaves or not. Or it could be that a player leaves and then we bring one in.

"I think the next two weeks will be a little bit different to the first weeks. It's a little bit more step by step, looking at what happens and making the right decision now for both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good thing is we're doing well, we've had a good window. I've had good support from the chairman, it's a big, big help for me to bring the players here."