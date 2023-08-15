The 19-year-old French under-20 international joins from Paris Saint-Germain.

Gassama is primarily a right-footed left winger but often played in a front two on loan at Belgian club Eupen last season.

He should therefore have no problem adapting if new coach Xisco Munoz follows through on his suggestion that he may switch to a 3-5-2 formation to try to have more control of the midfield.

JUNIOR PEDIGREE: Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City in the 2021-22 UEFA Youth League

The Owls have lost their opening two Championship games of the season and saw just 20 and 27 per cent of the ball against Southampton and Hull City respectively.

The Owls have looked short of pace at times up front this season too.

Gassma has been in excellent goalscoring at youth level since returning to Paris at the end of last season. He has five goals in his last six games for PSG's Under-19s.

The Owls are clearly signing raw but exciting potential, rather than the finished product.

He only scored twice in last season's Jupiler League (and had one assist), but was limited to six starts, and only played three full games. He came off the bench 13 times.

His only senior appearance for PSG came as a substitute at Monaco in May 2022, but he scored five goals and made two more in eight appearances in that season's UEFA Youth League with then first-team manager Mauricio Pochettino commenting: "He's going to become very important."

Reece James making his loan move from Blackpool permanent was a legacy of previous manager Darren Moore but since Munoz took over in early July he has signed Pol Valentín, Di'Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado, Anthony Musaba, Bambo Diaby, Ashley Fletcher, Momo Diaby and Devis Vasquez.