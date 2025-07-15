Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Djiedi Gassama departure confirmed
The Owls are under three transfer embargoes for their failure to pay players, HMRC and rival clubs this summer.
But the sales of wingers Gassama and Anthony Musaba has freed up much-needed funds.
Musaba joined Turkish side Samsunspor, and whilst Rangers manager Russell Martin said on Friday his club were just waiting for confirmation that Gassama's deal had been completed, that has now been forthcoming.
Neither fee was disclosed, but Rangers are thought to have paid around £2.2m for 21-year-old Gassama, who has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox, with the option of a further 12 months.
"I am very happy to be here and to join the club. I am very excited to start with my new club, it is a club with a lot of history, and I am very happy," said Gassama, who had two years in South Yorkshire.
"This is a big club, and I need that for my next level and I think it can help me progress."
Gassama made 82 appearances for the Owls, scoring 12 goals.
His new manager, Martin, called him "an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats", and also referred to him as hungry.
The Owls prioritised paying Musaba and Gassama to protect their transfer market value, and the fees will allow them to start settling other debts.
There have been reports at the start of the week about players and other staff members receiving overdue wages after Wednesday failed to pay in full and on time in March, May and June.
Any players who handed in their notice immediately they did not receive their June wages on time (having not been paid on time in May) would have been entitled to leave on a free transfer as of Monday, though no one has yet joined another club, and no details are known of which senior players have taken this option.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.