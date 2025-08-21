Henrik Pedersen is hopeful Sheffield Wednesday will be allowed to make more than simply an emergency loan after their only senior goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury.

Manager Pedersen is not expecting to have Pierce Charles available until at least after September’s international break, as the 20-year-old waits to hear if he needs surgery.

Clubs can get permission to sign goalkeepers on an emergency, week-to-week basis if short-staffed, but having been unable to get Football League approval to add to their squad since four summer transfer embargoes – all now lifted – they hope to be allowed a longer loan.

With Ben Hamer released and James Beadle's loan from Brighton and Hove Albion over this summer, 18-year-old Logan Stretch was on the bench for the season’s first three games but is yet to play senior football.

INJRU HEADACHE: Henrik Pedersen (image: Steve Ellis)

So the Owls are exploring a loan, with Cardiff City's Ethan Horvath thought to be top of their list.

"I have got the information we have (permission to make a signing),” said Pedersen. "We have worked the last couple of days to find a solution.

"It's a very difficult situation in the loan market now to find all the things we're searching for but we're working hard to find one who can fit us right now and help us in the near future.

"We are working to find a solution for a goalkeeper who can be here for a longer period than seven days."

SHOULDER PROBLEM: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles (Image: Steve Ellis)

The Owls host Leeds United in next week's League Cup, a competition where reserve goalkeepers often get opportunities, cup-tying them.

Horvath is yet to play this term after 17 Championship starts in Cardiff‘s 2024-25 relegation campaign.

Charles is in Northern Ireland's next squad but is not expected to play club football before then.

"I'm not totally sure (how long he will be out) but we can expect until the next international break," said Pedersen. "He has seen a specialist and now we are waiting for the answer. It can still go in both directions (with regards to surgery or not)."

The Owls' host Bristol City in their first game after the break, on September 13.

Their junior ranks are also being looted, with under-15s defender Romario Collins following Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri to Manchester City's academy.