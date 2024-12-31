Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: How Southampton defender could be immediate answer to Danny Rohl's demand for clean sheets

Danny Rohl is hoping to add defensive strength to his squad in January, but has told Sheffield Wednesday they cannot wait for that to start keeping clean sheets again.

The Owls have shut out their opponents six times in the league this season, but only once in seven December games.

With Di'Shon Bernard back from suspension but Dominic Iorfa set to miss out through injury, Rohl wants to see a tougher side at home to Derby County on Wednesday.

“We need clean sheets," said the manager. "In two games we conceded six goals. It is too much, too much to win games, especially away.

"We scored four goals away from home (in the Christmas week games) and got no win. This is what we have to improve immediately, clean sheets.

"If you have these we have a good chance because we can always score.”

There are only five teams to have conceded more goals in this season's Championship and all are in the bottom six (Hull are the exception).

It explains why Southampton's 21-year-old centre-back Ronnie Edwards is thought to be very high on Rohl's list of transfer targets as he looks to add Premier League quality to his Championship squad.

TRANSFER TARGET: Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards

Edwards made his only top-flight appearance to date as a 78th-minute substitute in December's 5-1 defeat to Chelsea, but his Saints debut came in August's 5-3 win at Cardiff City in the League Cup.

Before his summer transfer he made over 100 league appearances for Peterborough United.

Iorfa's latest injury, which appeared to be to an upper leg muscle in Sunday's defeat at Preston North End, cancels out Bernard's much-needed return.

Rohl has not spoken to the media since but immediately after the game he was unsure if the Londoner would be fit for New Year's Day.

AVAILABLE AGAIN: Di'Shon Bernard has completed a two-match suspension

“When a player says it is not possible to go through and continue playing – and we know the history with Dom – it could be not good," reasoned Rohl. “But let’s see, we will check this in the next days and see who is available. Dish (Bernard) will be coming back, this is the positive side.”