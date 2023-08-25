SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Xisco Munoz says that the Owls are casting their net across England and the continent to 'find solutions' to their winless start to the Championship season.

With the clock ticking ahead of next Friday's summer transfer deadline, Munoz has revealed that the club's squad overhaul is by no means complete, despite ten new faces having already arrived, including six from the continent.

One recruit from overseas in the shape of midfielder Momo Diaby is now facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury on his debut last weekend.

As it stands, Wednesday are actively pursuing two or three targets in the domestic market.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz (right) greets Southampton counterpart Russell Martin during their side's encounter on the opening night of the EFL season. Picture: PA

Munoz, whose side have lost their opening three league games ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff City, said: "This is the idea (more signings) and we try and sign more players to bring something different. The market is the market, but sometimes, the market is difficult.

"But I know the club are working very hard to find some players we need in different situations. The market is moving in the Premier League and the Championship.

"We are trying in the Premier League, League One, La Liga and all places in Europe. Right now, we are focusing on two or three players here and are waiting.

"We are close, but you never know what will happen. Everyone at the club is working hard to find solutions."

Meanwhile, Munoz admits that he and the club are bemoaning the 'bad luck' suffered by Diaby last weekend against Preston.

Diaby, who joined recently from Portuguese top-flight outfit Portimonense on a season-long loan, impressed on his bow, before hobbling off after falling awkwardly and looking in clear discomfort.

The issue is a foot/ankle problem and the Yorkshire Post understands that he has undergone an operation.

Munoz added: "We will see how many times (how long) he is out. We wish him all the best and to come back faster. He did a very good performance in the last game and will see about this situation.

"Sometimes, it happens and for us, it's important we have all the (other) squad players ready. It was the first game and bad luck about situation (for Diaby).