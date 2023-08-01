SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are interested in young Monaco winger Anthony Musaba as they bid to boost their squad resources in the final month of the summer window.

The Dutch wingman, who joined Monaco from NEC Nijmegen in 2020, has featured just once for the Ligue 1 outfit, having spent stints on loan with several clubs including Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen and Metz in recent seasons.

Wednesday - who completed the signing of former Hull City and Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard on Monday - are also interested in Mali international forward Moussa Doumbia, with the 28-year-old former Reims and Rostov player also interesting Saudi Arabian outfit Al Fateh.

He netted 11 goals for Ligue 1 side Sochaux last term.

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Di'Shon Bernard, pictured in action for Hull City during the Championship match with Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former loanee Josh Onomah is another player on the Owls radar with the midfielder released by Championship rivals Preston earlier this summer - after only leaving top-flight outfit Fulham in January.

Onomah, 26, has been training with Stoke City, but it is unclear whether he will be offered a deal.