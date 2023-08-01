The Dutch wingman, who joined Monaco from NEC Nijmegen in 2020, has featured just once for the Ligue 1 outfit, having spent stints on loan with several clubs including Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen and Metz in recent seasons.
Wednesday - who completed the signing of former Hull City and Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard on Monday - are also interested in Mali international forward Moussa Doumbia, with the 28-year-old former Reims and Rostov player also interesting Saudi Arabian outfit Al Fateh.
He netted 11 goals for Ligue 1 side Sochaux last term.
Former loanee Josh Onomah is another player on the Owls radar with the midfielder released by Championship rivals Preston earlier this summer - after only leaving top-flight outfit Fulham in January.
Onomah, 26, has been training with Stoke City, but it is unclear whether he will be offered a deal.
Meanwhile, Wednesday beat off rival Championship interest and clubs from abroad to land Bernard, who has become the club's fifth summer arrival.