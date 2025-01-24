Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls handed huge boost after stellar Premier League loanee signs on
The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has been an ever-present in the Championship for the Owls since joining at the end of August but was recently recalled by parent club Southampton, who took advantage of a clause in the deal.
Wednesday retained hopes of Charles heading back to S6, despite interest from other clubs, most notably Sheffield United.
But with the midfielder keen to stay at Wednesday, a fresh financial agreement has now been reached with Saints.
A Saints statement said: "An agreement has been reached with the Yorkshire club for the midfielder to return on loan until the end of the current season.
"The club wishes Shea well for the rest of the season and looks forward to continuing to monitor his progress."
Speaking earlier this week, Owls chief Danny Rohl confirmed that he remained hopeful that Charles would return on loan and said the prospects of that were '50/50' after the midweek game with Bristol City.
Charles is eligible to play in the Owls’ Championship visit to QPR on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.