Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Striker ready to feature at the weekend after dramatic return

VIDEOS to announce a football club's new signing have become a 21st Century art form, but Sheffield Wednesday took it to new levels on Thursday.

When manager Danny Rohl's 12.30pm press conference to preview Sunday's opening Championship game against Plymouth Argyle was put back to 1pm, then eventually 4.35pm, we knew something was up.

For the first 24 minutes, though, it was all perfectly normal, the expected chat about pre-season, the transfer window and Plymouth, with no shock revelations.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post how important loan signings could be in adding the "cherries" he wants to his squad, Rohl replied: "You never know what happens, no?" then proved it.

"Sorry...." he grinned, breaking off to answer a knock on the door.

In walked Ike Ugbo, the Troyes striker who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsborough, and who Rohl had been desperately trying to bring back since, in the face of considerable competition.

"It's a new signing," announced Rohl, shaking hands, then foxtrotting off, adding: "I will say goodbye, Ike will take the press conference until the end.”

In 19 years as a sports writer, it was a first.

HE'S BACK: Sheffield Wednesday's Ike Ugbo

As for when Ugbo will make his grand re-entrance on the pitch, he is making himself available for Sunday.

"I'm going to be back training with the group tomorrow," he said. "I've been training in Manchester with the City Group (who own Troyes) so I've been there over the summer.

"I haven't been back at home sitting doing nothing, I've not been training on my own.

"Of course I'm going to say I'm ready but I'm going to have to speak with the coach because I haven't been training with the group, I've got my first session tomorrow and we'll just go from there."

Was he relieved to put the saga of Wednesday's summer put to bed?

"More than you can probably imagine," said Ugbo. "I've been training, waiting, getting calls every day trying to sort it out. I'm just pleased to be back.

"I think the club did everything they could and I'm very grateful to them now, especially after how last season went. I'm just happy to be back.

"I've been speaking to a lot of the players over the summer and they've been talking about how they've been working harder, new tactics, new players and they're definitely saying it's looking like a positive season."