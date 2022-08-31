Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore said that he rebuffed interest on Tuesday from a Championship club about one of his players.

He confirmed that he also fielded an enquiry from a League One club about the services of a players on Sunday. This was again rejected.

It was recently reported that Blackpool have seen moves for midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru turned by the Owls, with Bristol City also linked with the player.

Moore, who brought in Alex Mighten from Nottingham Forest on Monday on loan, admits he will be happy in the window closes with no more activity, with the Owls chief satisfied with his business throughout the summer.

Speaking after the EFL Trophy game at Bradford City, he said: "A Championship manager asked me out right about one of our players today at 2 o'clock today (Tuesday) and I told him 'no' so we move on.

"Hopefully it stays that way. I won't disclose the name. Also, two days ago another manager, from this division, called us about one of our players and I told him no."

On his confidence that his squad will stay together, he continued: "I would like to say yes but I know how football works so I can’t go out and say that completely. But yeah, I’d like to say that.

"As far as I am concerned, business is done. But who knows what can come available in the next 48 hours. We will see what happens.

"We have spoken (with chairman Dejphon Chansiri). Everybody has their price at the end of the day and I am fully aware of that. We will see how the next couple of days play out. For me, I am ready for the window to close. I understand how it all works in football.”

Meanwhile, Moore has expressed his delight in the loan capture of Mighten.

Moore, whose side welcome Barnsley in a league derby on Saturday, said: "It was really important to get him in. We wanted him and Mallik (Wilks) in for the balance they can give us. Alex can play in the 10, up front or out wide if we do flip a system change. There are two or three different positions he can play in. He gives us a different dimension.

"I thought I would give him some minutes (at Bradford) and get him used to his team-mates. I gave him a free role in the No 10 position. You could see he has got the ability to go past people in the final third. When he does go past people, it creates an overload for us and that is a real positive.