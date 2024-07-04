Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Owls bring back England under-20 international from Premier League outfit Brighton
The England youth international was an impressive ever-present after arriving at Wednesday on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton in January and did his bit to help the club secure a 'Great Escape.'
The 19-year-old is the club's second goalkeeping signing of the summer following the addition of experienced former Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer.
He arrives on a second loan deal.
Beadle initially joined on loan from Brighton in the winter window after Albion recalled him from a separate loan at Oxford.
He spent the first half of the 2023-24 campaign with the U's and made 25 League One appearances, with Oxford boss Des Buckingham describing the player as an "outstanding young talent".
On the incoming front, Wednesday - who returned to pre-season this week - have so far brought in Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki, Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson, former Swansea forward Jamal Lowe, ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery and former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.