Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Owls close in on signing ex-Manchester United and Manchester City forward
The striker, 20, prolific in his junior years, recently confirmed his departure from Old Trafford upon the expiration of his contract this summer.
McNeill began his youth career with United before switching to arch-rivals Manchester City in 2014, where he would go on to score over 600 goals in the academy ranks.
He returned to United in a deal worth £750,000 in 2020 and netted 24 goals in 21 games in his opening season for the under-18s with the Red Devils.
The Mancunian was called up to the first-team squad for the first time in 2022 and was handed his debut from the bench in the Europa League group-stage defeat at home to Real Sociedad.
During his development, McNeill has also spent loan spells at Newport County and Stevenage, in League Two and League One respectively, but has enjoyed minimal success.
Announcing his exit from United on Instagram, McNeill said: "My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best 4 years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut as an 18 year old which was my dream come true."
On the incoming front, Wednesday - who returned to pre-season last week - have so far brought in Brighton loan keeper James Beadle, Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki, Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson, former Swansea forward Jamal Lowe, ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery, one-time Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer and former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe.
