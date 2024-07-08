Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Owls close in on signing ex-Manchester United and Manchester City forward

SHEFFIELD Wednesday are reportedly close to making former Manchester United player Charlie McNeill their eighth signing of a hectic summer window so far.

The striker, 20, prolific in his junior years, recently confirmed his departure from Old Trafford upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

McNeill began his youth career with United before switching to arch-rivals Manchester City in 2014, where he would go on to score over 600 goals in the academy ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned to United in a deal worth £750,000 in 2020 and netted 24 goals in 21 games in his opening season for the under-18s with the Red Devils.

Charlie McNeill is seeking pastures new after leaving Manchester United. Image: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

The Mancunian was called up to the first-team squad for the first time in 2022 and was handed his debut from the bench in the Europa League group-stage defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

During his development, McNeill has also spent loan spells at Newport County and Stevenage, in League Two and League One respectively, but has enjoyed minimal success.

Announcing his exit from United on Instagram, McNeill said: "My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best 4 years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut as an 18 year old which was my dream come true."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad