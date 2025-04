SHEFFIELD Wednesday are keen on much-travelled midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah following his release from Championship rivals West Brom.

The 29-year-old - who has played for eight English clubs in a career that started at Chelsea - is available on a free transfer and has been targeted by the Hillsborough outfit.

Older brother of one-time Huddersfield Town loanee Trevoh, Chalobah had a loan spell at Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

Alongside Chelsea and West Brom, he has also played for Watford, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Reading and Fulham, alongside Serie A side Napoli.

Nathaniel Chalobah, in his days at Watford, challenges Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes in a game at Hillsborough in September 2020.

The Sierra Leone-born defensive midfield enforcer earned a full cap for England back in 2018.

He made 36 appearances for West Brom last term.

So far in a hectic close season, Wednesday have brought in eight signings, the latest being ex-Manchester United player Charlie McNeill.