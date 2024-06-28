Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Owls sign Swedish attacking midfielder from German outfit

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have sealed the signing of Swedish international attacking midfielder Svante Ingelsson - who has joined from German side Hansa Rostock to become their fourth addition of the summer window.

The 26-year-old follows on from the signings of Max Lowe, Ben Hamer and Yan Valery.

Ingelsson began his career at hometown club Kalmar FF in September 2015 and moved to Italy to join Serie A side Udinese in 2017.

Ingelsson had a loan spell with Pescara before briefly returning to Kalmar in early 2020 before moving to 2.Bundesliga outfit Rostock in the summer of 2021.