Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Polish international wings in to become sixth summer signing at Championship club

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki - their sixth signing of a busy summer window so far.

The 22-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from Polish side Arka Gdynia and the development follows Josh Windass's decision to commit to the club and sign a new deal.

On the incoming front, Wednesday - who returned to pre-season this week - have also brought in Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson, former Swansea forward Jamal Lowe, ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery, one-time Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer and former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polish youth international Kobacki started his career at Lech Poznan before moving to the youth set-up at Italian side Atalanta.

BERGAMO, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Olaf Kobacki of Atalanta BC scores his goal during the Supercoppa Primavera Tim match between Atalanta BC U19 and ACF Fiorentina U19 at Gewiss Stadium on January 21, 2021 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

He later joined Polish side Arka Gdynia on a permanent basis following a loan before switching to another team in his homeland in Miedz.