Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Polish international wings in to become sixth summer signing at Championship club
The 22-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from Polish side Arka Gdynia and the development follows Josh Windass's decision to commit to the club and sign a new deal.
On the incoming front, Wednesday - who returned to pre-season this week - have also brought in Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson, former Swansea forward Jamal Lowe, ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery, one-time Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer and former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe.
Polish youth international Kobacki started his career at Lech Poznan before moving to the youth set-up at Italian side Atalanta.
He later joined Polish side Arka Gdynia on a permanent basis following a loan before switching to another team in his homeland in Miedz.
Having featured for Atalanta’s youth sides, the forward later joined Arka Gdynia on loan in August 2021.
