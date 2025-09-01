Sheffield Wednesday are hopefully of finally breaking their recruitment stalemate this summer after paying their wage bill on time for the first time last week.

The Owls have been under four separate transfer embargoes in a summer of financial turmoil and missed payments.

All have since been lifted but the club still has to make its case for each free signing – loan or permanent – to convince the Football League they are able to pay the player's wages.

So far the only additions they have been able to make are the re-signing of captain barry Bannan on a big pay cut after his deal expired in June, and the loan signing of Ethan Horvath after an injury to Pierce Charles left the Owls without a fit goalkeeper with first-team experience.

Thirteen senior players have left.

In recent weeks players have trained with the Championship club in the hope they would be allowed to sign before Monday's 7pm deadline.

No confirmation has been received, but after the Owls paid their wages in full and on time on Friday, for the first time since April, it is thought they may be allowed to make some loan signings today.

Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, one of those who has been training at Middlewood Road, is thought to be top of the list.

WAITING GAME: Manchester United youngster Harry Amass ((Image: Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Sheffield Star has reported that the 18-year-old, who made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils in the final game of last season, has been booked in for a medical.

Manchester City's Jaden Heskey is another who has been linked.

The Owls will be unable to make loan signings after Monday's 7pm deadline, but they will be able to sign free agents who failed to get a move in the summer – again, subject to approval from the league.