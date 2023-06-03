Sheffield Wednesday turn attentions towards trio after contract extensions triggered for six key players

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY captain Barry Bannan, club stalwart Liam Palmer, Wembley hero Josh Windass and influential midfielder George Byers are among six players whose contracts have been extended by the newly-promoted Championship club.

Contractual uncertainty regarding the future of the quartet has now been officially clarified with the Owls triggering options in their deals to keep them at Hillsborough next season.

Two other key figures in their 2022-23 promotion squad in experienced striker Lee Gregory and defender Dominic Iorfa have also seen clauses invoked in their deals and they will be contracted at the club in 2023-24.

In total, the club have confirmed deal extensions and new contract offers to a total of nine first-team players.

Callum Paterson.

Fresh terms have been tabled to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson, with the trio seeing their current agreements expire at the end of June.

Midfielder Dele-Bashiru has reported interest in the UK and further afield, while Paterson was a target for former club Hearts in the winter window.

Despite a deal not being agreed, the Edinburgh club have maintained their interest with Hearts sporting director Joe Savage having previously stressed that the Tynecastle club would aim to sign Paterson on a pre-contract this summer.

Dele-Bashiru spoke of a desire to stay at the club after Monday's play-off final win over Barnsley, while Paterson - also speaking following the match - referenced his intention to remain in England at the Championship level.

Dele-Bashiru commented: “I’m in the same place that I was earlier in the season.

“I’d like to stay here. I’m happy here, but right now it’s down to my agent - he’s still talking to the club and whatever he feels is going to be right, we’ll see."

Addressing his own future, Paterson said: "Ah, you never know. We'll see what happens.

"I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, in my personal life, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again."

Meanwhile, veteran keeper David Stockdale, injury-hit centre-half Ben Heneghan, midfielder Dennis Adeniran and senior defender Jack Hunt have all been released and will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June.