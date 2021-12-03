Sheffield Wednesday: Unhappy Darren Moore has Owls facing extra time training

He confirmed that hard work in training to rectify some issues will take place instead of a planned period of rest after a busy recent schedule.

Pools secured a 3-0 victory at Hillsborough to progress into the last 16 and while the competition may not have been Wednesday’s main priority this season, Moore was visibly angered by his side’s shoddy performance and promised that he and his staff will get to the bottom of it in training before the Owls return to action in the league at Portsmouth next Tuesday.

Liam Palmer, Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson could return for the trip to Fratton Park.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Moore, who confirmed that recent signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing did not feature as he was feeling unwell, said: “We looked at it as a time after the busy schedule to give them (players) some time to recover. We will (now) be working because we can’t accept that.

“We are not accepting that (display) and the players know we are not accepting that.

“We will get some work done on the training ground and try and fix what was so bad and put it right.

“When you play for Wednesday, there has got to be a certain DNA to you and that was not there tonight.

“I said to the players that we have got to take the pats on the back when it is good and you have to take it when things are bad and that was bad.

“I can’t accept that performance. It was not acceptable.

“It was the worst performance (of my reign) in terms of we didn’t look right mentally and how we started the game. I thought we were static on the ball. There was no movement. We didn’t play forwards. Everything was backwards and sidewards.

“There was no breaking the lines in our play.

“There was none of the forward play that has set us apart in the last few weeks in terms of creating chances and at the back end of the pitch we decided to chip in and give them a couple of goals that was so uncharacteristic of us.