LIAM PALMER has been at Sheffield Wednesday long enough to acknowledge the Owls still have plenty of hard work ahead.

Wednesday went top of League One for the first time this season, after knocking Plymouth Argyle from the summit thanks to Callum Paterson’s goal on Saturday.

But with 18 league games remaining, starting with Saturday’s tough trip to third-placed Ipswich Town – after tomorrow’s FA Cup replay at Fleetwood Town – defending from the front will be a new experience for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted with the three points and reaching top of the league,” said Palmer, 31, who has been at Hillsborough since he was a schoolboy and made over 400 appearances for the club. “It’s a sign we are doing things right.

TARGET MAN: Sheffield WEdnesday's Callum Paterson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against League One title rivals Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Steve Ellis

“But there is a long way to go and we need to keep working hard.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and got the early goal. We would like to have been a bit more in control of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A brilliant atmosphere and the place was rocking, all pulling together in the same direction.

“We want to see it full every week. The fans have been our 12th man.”

WORKING HARD: Sheffield WEdnesday's Liam Palmer Picture: Steve Ellis

Owls manager Darren Moore added: “I’m really pleased because we had a real quick-fire start and obviously got the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be at the top of the league is really pleasing and I’m pleased for everyone at the club, but we know at this stage that we have to continue, and we know that there are more hurdles ahead that we have to overcome if we are to stay there.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said: “A lot of teams have found it difficult to score here and that’s why Sheffield Wednesday are now top of the league. They don’t give up an awful lot, so you’ve got to make the most of the chances that you do create.