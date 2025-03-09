SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Danny Rohl was proud of how his side responded to Plymouth Argyle’s fast start before going on to record a convincing away win.

Relegation-battling Argyle creates a number of chances in the first five minutes but Nathanael Ogbeta’s 15th-minute own goal gave Wednesday a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

Further goals from Callum Paterson and Djeidi Gassama ensured the Owls ended their three-match losing run in style.

Rohl said: “Except for the first five six minutes we dominated the game. The first five or six minutes they played very direct, we got through that and then we got the goal.

“There were a lot of second balls, 50-50 balls, duels we had to win, and we also had long balls to deal with.

“The back four and back five did a good job today. I think in the end we could have scored four or five goals.

“All-in-all I am very pleased, three points, three goals and a clean sheet. We are on 48 points now I think that is a good situation.

“It’s important now to keep the momentum going. Momentum is important.”

ON TARGET: Callum Paterson scored for Sheffield Wednesday at Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Argyle started on the front foot with makeshift striker Mustapha Bundu forcing Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle into a diving save from his 20-yard effort in the opening minute.

Bundu then teed up Ogbeta to try his luck from the same distance on the left in the second minute, with the wing-back’s shot flying wide.

On-loan Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi made it three goal attempts in three minutes as his header forced a save from Beadle.

Wednesday’s Josh Windass went close with a header from Shea Charles’ 12th-minute before the visitors took a 15th-minute lead.

PLEASED: Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Svante Ingelsson did well to keep the ball in down the left, with Argyle appealing it had gone out. The Swedish midfielder then looped a cross in over Conor Hazard in the Argyle goal and Ogbeta, under pressure from Gassama, knocked the ball over the line.

Charles looked set to score when put in on goal by Windass in the 23rd minute but the attacking midfielder’s first-time effort went inches wide from inside the box.

Matthew Sorinola’s cross from the right in the 27th minute pinballed around the Wednesday six-yard box before being headed over by Spanish central defender Julio Pleguezuelo.

Wednesday surged 2-0 ahead in the 41st minute after a brilliant passing move, again involving Ingelsson.

Windass dribbled in from the left wing, found Ingelsson on the byline with a neat pass and the Swede’s square ball across the area was hammered home by Paterson.

Windass was again instrumental in setting up Gassama for Wednesday’s third goal in the 68th minute with a brilliant defence-splitting pass. Gassama held off substitute Victor Palsson before sending an unstoppable low angled drive from the right past Hazard.

Hazard made a superb 77th-minute save with his outstretched leg to deny substitute Michael Smith as he cut in from left and looked set to score.

Smith missed a golden opportunity to make it 4-0 in the third minute of stoppage time but fired wide from 12 yards after latching on to Pol Valentin’s pinpoint cross.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard, Taloverov, Katic, Pleguezuelo (Palsson 46), Sorinola (Edwards 70), Boateng, Gyabi, Ogbeta (Puchacz 46), Wright (Hardie 46), Mumba, Bundu (Obafemi 61). Unused substitutes: Grimshaw, Houghton, Szucs, Al Hajj.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Iorfa (Palmer 70), Ihiekwe, M Lowe, Hatsuse, S Charles, Bannan (Chalobah 66), Gassama, Windass (Kobacki 70), Ingelsson (Valentin 46), Paterson (Smith 63). Unused substitutes: P Charles, Johnson, Cissoko, J Lowe.