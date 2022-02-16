Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley postponed

MATCH OFF: Sheffield Wednesday's game has been postponed

Referee Ross Joyce took the decision after a 47-minute pitch inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amount of time it took the officials to reach the decision suggested a will to play the game with the Accrington players arriving at Hillsborough as it was taking place. By then the heavy rain that had been falling throughout the day had stopped but there were large amounts left on the pitch and to play the game always looked unrealistic.

The match was originally due to be played in mid-December but postponed because of Covid-19 infections in the Owls camp.

No new date has yet been set but the teams are likely to try again in March, with the Owls busy every weekend and midweek until then. March 8/9 looks like the first sensible option available.

Wednesday and Accrington both have 15 matches to play before the final day of the League One season, April 30.

The Hillsborough pitch was in poor condition for Sunday's derby against Rotherham United, and three days was always likely to be an unforgiving turnaround, even before Storm Dudley played its part.