Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City: Di'Shon Bernard draws upon experiences at Hull City to retain focus amid testing times

LIKE everyone connected with Sheffield Wednesday, Di’Shon Bernard is keeping his fingers crossed that head coach Danny Rohl resolves his much-publicised issues with chairman Dejphon Chansiri in a positive fashion - sooner rather than later.

The defender has been candid enough to state that the situation is a ‘tense’ one. Equally, he is quick to point out the Owls players can only control what they can - their own performance levels from an individual and collective standpoint - and should not use the situation as an excuse.

Wednesday head into this game on the back of a 3-0 derby loss at title-chasing Leeds United on Sunday.

The display was certainly not as bad as the result from a statistical perspective. Rohl’s side did some good things on the day with two late goals putting a harsh slant on the scoreline and now is definitely not the time to start feeling sorry for yourselves.

It was a ‘proper performance’ in the words of Rohl, in discussions with Chansiri this week as Wednesday strive for a much-needed transfer breakthrough or two.

The Owls - linked with a move for Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse - are still among a clutch of clubs who retain an interest in the final two play-off positions, which both look open. Their midweek opponents in Bristol City are also in that bracket.

Mentality will be as important as ability in terms of who finish in the top six. Blocking out side-shows and noise from elsewhere will also play its part.

It is something Bernard has previous experience of from his time in East Yorkshire at Hull City in 2021-22.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Di'Shon Bernard. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

It was a season dominated by a behind-the-scenes narrative regarding the Allam family’s attempts to sell the club with Acun Ilicali taking over that January.

Hull’s players were entrenched in a relegation fight in the first half of that season in particular. There were clear tensions off the pitch, but Bernard and his team-mates held their nerve.

On the rift between head coach and owner at Hillsborough, Bernard said: "It’s part and parcel of the game and you cannot let it affect you too much.

"Obviously, you can’t not hear about it. It’s just one of those things. For us, you take it with a pinch of salt.

"You talk about it for a bit, but you are on the (training) pitch a couple of minutes later. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon and everyone is happy together."

It’s ultimately about showing leadership as well amid testing times and the former Manchester United defender, now 24, feels he has come on in that regard under Rohl, with the German bringing the best out of him. He is understandably keen to keep learning from him.

He continued: "I have improved a lot. I think he’s probably the only manager I’ve had who has really had this much of a belief in me.

"That only gives me confidence going into each game. Confidence is one of the best things you can feel as a footballer and I think it’s something he has instilled in me. I am very appreciative of the gaffer.