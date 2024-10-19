Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley: Owls prepare to restart after getting ahead of themselves

You can jump too eagerly onto a word or phrase used by a football manager, especially if he is not speaking his first language, but one from Danny Rohl as he looked ahead to Sheffield Wednesday's game at home to Burnley rang true.

"We started well, maybe too well," comments the Owls manager as he reflects on the season so far.

Wednesday swept Plymouth Argyle aside so convincingly in their first match of the season, beating them 4-0 at Hillsborough, it raised expectations. Perhaps too much. This writer certainly got excited.

From December onwards, Rohl's relegation-threatened team had produced play-off form in 2023-24. So it did not seem unreasonable that once the German was able to reshape the squad in his image – and early in the window at that – things could get interesting at a club exiled from top division football for a quarter of a century.

Poor as Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth were at Hillsborough, to hammer them with such fluid, exciting football raised hopes further. A still fairly shambolic Hull City were knocked out of the League Cup.

The hi ho silver lining was so dazzling, perhaps we lost sight of the cloud.

Next came one point from a possible 15 in the Championship, broken up only by more cup wins at lower-division sides. Sunderland and Leeds United were formidable sides to start the sequence, and Rohl maintains not all results were a fair reflection of performances, but still.

Two international breaks, the bane of most club manager's lives, have given a chance to reflect and react. Two draws, three wins (one in the cup) and a loss was the yield between September and October's, putting the team in a much better frame of mind for the challenge posed by Burnley on Saturday. They will need to be.

GOOD TIMES: Sheffield Wednesday started their season with a 4-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle

"Maybe it looked too easy," says Rohl, whose coaching career has been based on his ability to analyse. "It's always good when you start well against Plymouth and Hull but maybe then it looks too easy and we thought we would fly. No, no, no.

"The Championship, especially with our group of players, is about hard working. You see it even when you look at the bigger teams. Even they have to work very hard.

"This is what we understood very quickly, that these are the basics.

"We worked very hard against Leeds at home but they are a different level. You can see know where Sunderland are. After the second matchday nobody really knew what type of season Sunderland would play, now we have a better idea of what it means to play at Sunderland (where Wednesday lost 4-0 seven days after Plymouth).

BACK DOWN TO EARTH: Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda makes it 4-0 at the Stadium of Light

"It was just the Millwall game (a 3-0 away defeat) where I was disappointed by our performance.

"But we took the right things from that game and now we're moving forward. We have to show it again."

Hubris is always a danger when a big club starts feeling good about itself. Last season there was a relegation battle to sober people up quickly.

"We maybe looked too soon at where we could be," admits Rohl.

"It's always my job to think about where we are with the team, what we can do and what is not possible. It was very helpful after the first international break when I analysed the first games to give my players a clear picture.

"We didn't change so much but maybe some key factors. This is helpful for us now and it's about building up.

"You need results for this and the last week (before October's international break) with seven points from nine was very helpful. Now the next six games we will see where we are this season.

"There are great examples from last year that even if you have a lot more points it is not a guarantee in this league (he is probably thinking about Birmingham City being relegated despite being 15 points ahead of the Owls on December 1).

"In my mind the season is in four parts. The first part is about looking at where we are and coming together with the new players.

"The second part is taking points consistently and that's about consistently good performance, even if you lose a game. The third part is to be in the best position you could be and the final part... we will see where we are and what we can do."

To host a Burnley side with plenty of players left over from last season's Premier League and a manager in Scott Parker who is a yo-yo specialist is a reminder of what clubs, like Wednesday, without parachute payments, are competing with.

"It's important to understand as a manager on the one hand you have your 'ideal' world of what we want to do, but you have (certain) players and it's a combination," says Rohl. "At the moment it's a good mix, a good balance between what we want to do and which direction we want to go in and also bringing out the strength of our players to the team.

"We have to create self-confidence and climb step by step in the table.

"We used the time to recover, had a friendly, a good one from our side. We used players like Dommer (Dom Iorfa), who played a lot of minutes and trained with a good intensity.

"In the next three weeks we will not really train with this group because it's games, games, games.