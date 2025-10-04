Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City: Henrik Pedersen shows that it's sometimes better to laugh than to cry

ON two occasions in his latest press conference, the usually circumspect Henrik Pedersen briefly dropped his guard and struggled to suppress laughter when fielding a couple of questions.

It showed, amid the most trying of circumstances, that the Sheffield Wednesday manager has critically not lost his sense of humour, even if he displayed a touch of the gallows variety.

It showed his human side in the process, which is important and good to see given the torment at one of English football's grand old clubs, which is being disgracefully treated by its supposed custodian who is thousands of miles away.

A smile in the face of major-league adversity.

Henrik Pedersen.

Back to the ‘humour’. The first snigger came when Pedersen was asked if Saturday's home game with Coventry City, the Championship form horse who are scoring goals for fun - a staggering 22 league goals in total in their eight matches and seven in their last two games - constituted the Owls' toughest test of the season so far.

He replied to the questioner: "Yes, I think so...Yes, very good..

"Its the combination of a clear playing philosophy with very good players. It's made them into a team who can play football.

"They have so much individual quality and they now start to be so strong in their relationships.”

Frank Lampard.

Pedersen could have elaborated further on the qualities of a Coventry squad whose power and strength is light years away from his own resources, but sensibly chose not to.

And then came next moment of mirth.

That arrived when the Dane was asked about Sky Blues' counterpart Frank Lampard referencing the fact that the Owls had one day extra to prepare for the game than his own side, who walloped Millwall on their own manor on Wednesday evening.

It's probably the first time that the word 'advantage' has been used in any sort of context this season regarding the Owls this season.

Advantage with an exceedingly small 'a'. Pedersen again saw the funny side.

He did not say that Coventry's problems were of the 'first world' variety compared to his own club, but the inference was there.

The Owls chief replied with diplomacy, but with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

"I was really happy that we had one extra day because we need it," added Pedersen, whose heroic group of braves went to the well at St Andrew's on Tuesday night.

"I think he (Lampard) has a really, really good squad, but of course, there is a little advantage to have an extra day than him.

"But I think he has some other advantages that we don't have. So maybe, it will be a fair game in this direction.

"But big respect to what he has done. We are looking forward to this test."

Another week, another set of unedifying and depressing off-the-field headlines at S6 with the news - if somewhat inevitable - that the Owls’ senior players have not been paid on time for fifth occasion in seven months.

It is to the group’s immense credit that their major concern is for those staff members, who received only £1,000 of their expected payments in their latest monthly pay packets.

The past week or so has seen Wednesday hit with more embargoes, with a points dedication increasingly viewed as a case of when not if.

For his part, Pedersen has also fielded fresh questions about his players potentially withdrawing their labour in refusing to train. A proud bunch worthy of genuine admiration; they are not, as it stands.

His players have drawn strength from considerable adversity and are helping to provide one of the most wholesome on-pitch stories of the EFL season so far, given the joyless and grim situation off it.

That Wednesday head into Saturday's game in receipt of a three-match unbeaten sequence is a minor miracle in itself. In their next assignment, they will have to climb a mountain to continue that outstanding achievement.

As ever at Hillsborough these days, the talk surrounding a home game for Sheffield Wednesday is dominated by one word; protest.

There are suggestions that some Wednesdayites plan to crank up the pressure further on the reviled Dejphon Chansiri regime by invading the pitch in order to get the game paused or even called off.

Storm Amy may be passing over on Saturday, but storm season has been non-stop in this part of Sheffield since the summer, in truth.

It remains to be seen what transpires, with a clearly concerned Lampard speaking about requiring 'clarity' on security protocols for his own players in his pre-match media.

On potential protests, Pedersen added: "We have not spoken about it, but I have also heard about it.

"Of course, as players and staff, we all understand the frustration and that there is a (ongoing) protest.