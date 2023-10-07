Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town player ratings full of fives, sixes and sevens in much-of-a-muchness derby

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town played put a 0-0 draw that was not much to write home about.

Few players stood out in a low-quality game, and those that did tended to for their work-rate more than their flair.

Cameron Dawson – a couple of jittery moments on his first Championship start of the season 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Iorfa – solid performance from the centre-back 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe – did not look like someone who had not played since August 6

Di'Shon Bernard – like the rest of the back three, not over-taxed 6

Liam Palmer – a quiet game by the right wing-back 6

GIVING BLOOD: Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson is patched up

Will Vaulks – an energetic midfield display with some good set-pieces 7

George Byers – also got about well in midfield 6

Callum Paterson – worked hard as ever in a derby more about graft than guile 7

Reece James – got up and down well as left wing-back 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gregory – charging down a Lee Nicholls kick was probably the closest a hard-working shift came to producing a chance 6

Michael Smith – did well to create a chance Paterson might have put away 6

Substitutes:

Malik Wilks (for Gregory, 61) – decent run-out from a forward who only made his first appearance in midweek 5

John Buckley (for Paterson, 77) – little opportunity to make his mark 5

Pol Valentín (for James, 85) – N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not used: Diaby, Hendrick, Vasquez, Cadamarteri, Musaba, Phuthi.

Lee Nicholls – made one brave save at Smith's feet but a few shakey moments as well 6

Matty Pearson – a typical steady Pearson performance 6

Michal Helik – defended well and even made a shooting chance for himself but put it wide 7

Josh Ruffles – nothing spectacular either way before he was replaced by Tom Lees 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Edwards – got into a couple of decent crossing positions without finding the killer ball 6

Jack Rudoni – put in a good midfield shift 6

Jonathan Hogg – Huddersfield will have been pleased to have their captain back – it was his kind of game 6

Yuta Nakayama – like most, he worked hard to little effect 6

Sorba Thomas – looked the most likely creator for the Terriers 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delano Burgzorg – promising performance from the striker but nothing to show for it 7

Josh Koroma – missed a good chance Dawson presented to him 5

Substitutes:

Tom Lees (for Ruffles, 62) – never let anyone down after coming in cold 5

Kian Harratt (for Koroma, 66) – will be frustrated his late "goal" was disallowed 6

Ben Wiles (for Edwards, 66) – ran well from midfield 5

Brahima Diarra (for Burgzorg, 83) – N/A