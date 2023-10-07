Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town player ratings full of fives, sixes and sevens in much-of-a-muchness derby
Few players stood out in a low-quality game, and those that did tended to for their work-rate more than their flair.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-1-2)
Cameron Dawson – a couple of jittery moments on his first Championship start of the season 5
Dominic Iorfa – solid performance from the centre-back 6
Michael Ihiekwe – did not look like someone who had not played since August 6
Di'Shon Bernard – like the rest of the back three, not over-taxed 6
Liam Palmer – a quiet game by the right wing-back 6
Will Vaulks – an energetic midfield display with some good set-pieces 7
George Byers – also got about well in midfield 6
Callum Paterson – worked hard as ever in a derby more about graft than guile 7
Reece James – got up and down well as left wing-back 7
Lee Gregory – charging down a Lee Nicholls kick was probably the closest a hard-working shift came to producing a chance 6
Michael Smith – did well to create a chance Paterson might have put away 6
Substitutes:
Malik Wilks (for Gregory, 61) – decent run-out from a forward who only made his first appearance in midweek 5
John Buckley (for Paterson, 77) – little opportunity to make his mark 5
Pol Valentín (for James, 85) – N/A
Not used: Diaby, Hendrick, Vasquez, Cadamarteri, Musaba, Phuthi.
Huddersfield Town (3-4-1-2)
Lee Nicholls – made one brave save at Smith's feet but a few shakey moments as well 6
Matty Pearson – a typical steady Pearson performance 6
Michal Helik – defended well and even made a shooting chance for himself but put it wide 7
Josh Ruffles – nothing spectacular either way before he was replaced by Tom Lees 6
Tom Edwards – got into a couple of decent crossing positions without finding the killer ball 6
Jack Rudoni – put in a good midfield shift 6
Jonathan Hogg – Huddersfield will have been pleased to have their captain back – it was his kind of game 6
Yuta Nakayama – like most, he worked hard to little effect 6
Sorba Thomas – looked the most likely creator for the Terriers 7
Delano Burgzorg – promising performance from the striker but nothing to show for it 7
Josh Koroma – missed a good chance Dawson presented to him 5
Substitutes:
Tom Lees (for Ruffles, 62) – never let anyone down after coming in cold 5
Kian Harratt (for Koroma, 66) – will be frustrated his late "goal" was disallowed 6
Ben Wiles (for Edwards, 66) – ran well from midfield 5
Brahima Diarra (for Burgzorg, 83) – N/A
Not used: Edmonds-Green, Maxwell, Headley, Hudlin, Jackson.