Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough: A big 8/10 for Owls debutant and some 5/10s for Boro on strange night
Sheffield Wednesday
Lumley: Lucky to get away with not conceding a first-half penalty, yes. But the main story was his terrific defiance after against his old club. 8
Palmer: One turbo-charged second-half run. Big heart. 7
Iorfa: Went close with a deflected header early in the second period. 6
M Lowe: Another who grew in confidence. 6
Fusire: Initial trouble with Burgzorg, but regrouped. Booked. 6
Valery: On the back foot initially, but settled. Booked. 6
Bannan: Started to show his importance as the game got going. 7
Ingelsson: Wednesday’s biggest goal threat. Posed issues for Boro and went close to scoring twice. 7
Amass: Grew into the game. 7
J Lowe: Plenty of hard running and kept going. 6
Ugbo: See above. 6
Substitutes: Cadamarteri (Inglesson 70) 6.
Otebayo (Fusire 80).
McNeil ()
Not used: Stretch, Johnson, McGhee, Emery, Fernandes, Thornton.
Middlesbrough:
Brynn: A couple of key saves. Had to stay alert. 7
Brittain: Got through plenty of work. 6
Jones: Kept busy. 7
Fry: Ugbo and Lowe kept him and Jones honest. 7
Targett: Involved a lot. 7
Browne: Sloppy in first half at times. But stayed strong in second. 6
Hackney: Not at his full levels, for sure. Booked. 5
Burgzorg: Started off with real intent. Mixed bag after. Went close before the break. 6
Strelec: Couldn’t get with the game. Struggled. 5
Whittaker: Clinical opener and went close in second half. In and out. 6
Conway: Denied by a combination of Lumley and errant finishing. 6
Substitutes: Nypan (Strelec 56) 5.
Morris (Conway 72) 6.
Ayling (Hackney 84)
Sene (Whittaker 84).
Not used: Bangura, Hansen, McGree, McLaughlin, Silvera.