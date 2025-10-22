HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship game at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday

Lumley: Lucky to get away with not conceding a first-half penalty, yes. But the main story was his terrific defiance after against his old club. 8

Palmer: One turbo-charged second-half run. Big heart. 7

Middlesbrough's Callum Brittain and Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Iorfa: Went close with a deflected header early in the second period. 6

M Lowe: Another who grew in confidence. 6

Fusire: Initial trouble with Burgzorg, but regrouped. Booked. 6

Valery: On the back foot initially, but settled. Booked. 6

Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson and Middlesbrough's Alan Browne battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Bannan: Started to show his importance as the game got going. 7

Ingelsson: Wednesday’s biggest goal threat. Posed issues for Boro and went close to scoring twice. 7

Amass: Grew into the game. 7

J Lowe: Plenty of hard running and kept going. 6

Ugbo: See above. 6

Substitutes: Cadamarteri (Inglesson 70) 6.

Otebayo (Fusire 80).

McNeil ()

Not used: Stretch, Johnson, McGhee, Emery, Fernandes, Thornton.

Middlesbrough:

Brynn: A couple of key saves. Had to stay alert. 7

Brittain: Got through plenty of work. 6

Jones: Kept busy. 7

Fry: Ugbo and Lowe kept him and Jones honest. 7

Targett: Involved a lot. 7

Browne: Sloppy in first half at times. But stayed strong in second. 6

Hackney: Not at his full levels, for sure. Booked. 5

Burgzorg: Started off with real intent. Mixed bag after. Went close before the break. 6

Strelec: Couldn’t get with the game. Struggled. 5

Whittaker: Clinical opener and went close in second half. In and out. 6

Conway: Denied by a combination of Lumley and errant finishing. 6

Substitutes: Nypan (Strelec 56) 5.

Morris (Conway 72) 6.

Ayling (Hackney 84)

Sene (Whittaker 84).