Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall: How New Den defeat changed Owls' season

Danny Rohl believes Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Millwall in August was an important turning point in their season and now he hopes back-to-back home wins can have another positive effect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victories over Stoke City and Derby County were more about self-belief at Hillsbrough, where the Owls had been struggling this season, and ought to set them up well for Saturday’s return visit from the Lions.

The problems identified and addressed after the New Den defeat were more fundamental in pushing the side to the fringes of the Championship play-off picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the false start of a 4-0 win over a Plymouth Argyle side hopeless away from Home Park, and a League Cup victory over a weak Hull City still rebuilding and with new coach in Tim Walter finding his way – he found it – the Owls lost their next three league games.

The international break which followed defeat at Millwall allowed for some much-needed soul-searching and rethinking.

“We lost three games in a row in the league, we conceded four (at Sunderland), two (to Leeds United), three goals (at Millwall) and we didn't score,” recalled Rohl, whose side would be fifth in the Championship had it started in September.

“This is important as a group, as a manager, to change small things. We used the international break and it was a game-changer in this moment to not continue what we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't change everything, but we changed some key things from this moment and in the last 10 games we have had two defeats, five wins. In this league it is not so bad. But we have 21 games more – it is a really long journey.

RETHINK: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

“I want to say a big credit to my group. We have all the special tools – mentality, attitude, willingness. We are building up and this is helpful.

“You look at the history of which teams make the play-offs. Except for Luton, in the last five years the average of these teams their value is £75m. But I said this before, we have special tools and this is a good unit. This is helpful.”

So is getting back to winning ways at home.

“It is a big, big part,” conceded Rohl. “If you look to the away games in the second leg (of the season), they will be tough ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ILLNESS: Yan Valery

“It is not easy in this league, but with all the games in this division whether away or home, they are tough ones.

“We have to work hard, do the basics right and get clean sheets. Clean sheets will be crucial.”

Even as they beat Derby 4-2 on New Year's Day, the Owls looked vulnerable at set-pieces. Rohl rates the Rams the best team in the Championship at them, but it is a big part of Millwall's identity that they are strong from them too, and the current team is no exception.

“We knew this before,” said Rohl. “Preston, Millwall, Derby, these are special teams with special weapons. We have to do it as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Thursday we conceded two goals from second balls and crossed balls, I don't like this, but in this league you have opponents that know what they can do very well and this is what we must understand.

“After 20 minutes we felt we had control of the game, but 20 minutes is not enough. We need 90 minutes and more.”