Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United: Owls uncertainties but no injury crisis

Danny Rohl has primed Sheffield Wednesday supporters for "some surprises" when he names his team to host Oxford United.

A season which for months has seen the Championship play-offs just out of reach is in danger of petering out, with potentially as much interest at what happens in the stands as one the pitch due to supporters planning protests against owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

But with six injury doubts, there could at least be a freshness to the team-sheet put out at 2pm.

Teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles has started all three games since March's international break with previous first choice James Beadle set to go back to Brighton and Hove Albion after his loan in a few weeks, and there could be more unfamiliar faces against Oxford.

UNCERTAINTIES: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

“We have still five or six question marks, so there could be some surprises – maybe not,” Rohl told the media on Friday afternoon.

“They’ll have treatment and then we’ll see what my medical team tell me what I have to do or not.

“But we carry on, we have enough players. We still had 24 players in the group, but I’m not clear that everyone can play.”

Barry Bannan, Dominic Iorfa, Olaf Kubicki, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Yan Valery are the players Rol was unsure about.

NO RHYTHM: Nathaniel Chalobah (Image: Steve Ellis)

"They are small issues, and it doesn’t mean they’re not available – but there are question marks," he said.

“It’s a long season, but it’s okay. I’m convinced we have a good team on the grass.”

Risk-taking would be unwise are Wednesday are nine points outside the play-offs with only 15 to play for, and a vastly inferior goal differences.

More achievable goals for them would be a top-half, or better still, top-10 finish. They are currently 13th, behind Blackburn Rovers on goal difference.

They are also seeking their first home win since New Year's Day.

Not on the injured list is Nathaniel Chalobah, despite the midfielder having been left out of both matchday squads since being substituted at half-time at Cardiff City.

“His is maybe a picture of the season individually, he was in and out, no real rhythm," said Rohl of the injury-hit summer signing. "He had a good game here or there, not really as a starter.

"If we are honest, as a starter it has not been so easy for him but as a sub he influenced and had good impacts in games; Middlesbrough and Norwich. Up and downs.

“For him this season and then pre-season is about trying to be consistently fit, to play on a good level, find your role in the team. This is some of the feedback I will give the players.

“He improved and that is the reason he deserved to start but in the last two weeks it has been a little bit tough.

"Let's see what happens with Barry and if he is available or not – we then have to make a decision between maybe Liam (Palmer) or Nate for this position. I must make a decision to play with two sixes (holding midfielders) or a six and an eight (box-to-box midfielder).

"I will make the decision for the squad.”

