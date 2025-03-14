Sheffield United will have strikers Tyrese Campbell and Tom Cannon fit for Sunday's Steel City derby, with hosts Wednesday also reporting a positive injury bulletin.

Manager Chris Wilder was reluctant to go too far into the details of injury news ahead of such an important game, but he did reveal that Campbell and Cannon will be available after the former came off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Bristol City, which the latter missed altogether.

Centre-forward Cannon was the Blades' big-0money signing of the mid-season window but is yet to find the net for his new club. Campbell is the first choice in that position and has scored in his last three appearances, as well as getting the only goal of November's reverse fixture.

The Owls' injury problems are easing after Dominic Iorfa made his return from a muscle injury in the last two games.

Vinicius Souza missed out against the Robins, whilst Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic were limited to the bench because they were managing injuries.

"Like, I should imagine, 99 per cent of the clubs at this stage of the season we've got issues, managing minutes as we tried to do in midweek," said Wilder.

"We'll have our fair share of those and everybody else has so we'll try and make everybody available. Some will miss out and some will be involved but whatever we put out, we're expecting another top away performance from the group."

Of his the Owls' injury situation, Rohl said: "It looks very good.

"Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be in the squad, everybody is training.

"Yan (Valery) was back on the pitch today and goes forward, Domer (Iorfa), Akin (Famewo) are going forward.