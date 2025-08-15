Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City: Henrik Pedersen asks protesters not to add to his concerns

In terms of performances, it has been a very good start to Sheffield Wednesday's season but when you are in the kind of situation they are in, the hits just keep on coming.

The Owls play Stoke City on Saturday in their first home match of 2025-26, an acid test of the understandably mutinous mood as Dejphon Chansiri continues to run a historic club into the ground.

Manager Henrik Pedersen's hope is that those protesting against the Thai's mismanagement do not step over the line and cause the game to be postponed. With everything else he is up against, it is one headache he can do with out.

Then he can go back to worrying about his mounting injury list, the future of star player Pierce Charles, and how he can bring in badly-needed new players and coaches.

Protests for the games against Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers have been peaceful and powerful. They seemed to inspire, not distract the players.

Their spirit was outstanding against the Foxes, who needed 87 minutes and a red card for Barry Bannan – back from suspension on Saturday – to get in front.

At Bolton it was a different, younger, squad but the same fighting spirit, taking the lead three times only to be pegged back on each occasion, but winning the League Cup tie on a penalty shoot-out to set up a Tuesday-night home tie with Leeds United.

This match will be played in front of a broader Owls fanbase – and with the North Stand open despite concerns it might not be granted a safety certificate.

PRIZE ASSET: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles (image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

A mock funeral procession is planned through Hillsborough Park beforehand, where there will be more protests when the game is on for those who have decided not to buy a ticket. Some within the ground plan to blow whistles, though the supporters trust is urging them only to do so for the first five minutes, and not to run onto the field.

"I understand the protests, but I don't want any risk for the game (being postponed)," said Pedersen. "I have a group of players and a group of coaches who have done everything they can to be well-prepared.

"We have this first home game against Stoke and we are all really, really looking forward to this game.

"The last two games at Leicester and Bolton were fantastic and if we can bring this at home, we can make a fantastic afternoon."

CONCERN: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For Wednesday, it never rains but it pours at the moment. Nathaniel Chalobah gave them the lead at Leicester, only to go off minutes later with an injury.

Yan Valery and Gabriel Otegbayo are both expected to shake off weekend injuries to play but debutant Bruno Fernandes hobbled off in midweek, and will not feature.

“He has been in the hospital,” confirmed Pedersen. “There will be treatment in the coming days.

"He left the hospital on Friday and I don’t know exactly what it is right now. He’ll be out for some weeks.”

PROTESTS: Sheffield Wednesday fans make their feelings known at Leicester City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But the biggest loss would be to Charles, the 20-year-old goalkeeper who has starred in both games.

He was spotted clutching his shoulder during the cup tie where he saved two penalties in the shoot-out, but more ominous were reports of interest from West Ham United and Rangers. Neither can come as much surprise, nor suggestions of outrageously low-ball offers.

Chansiri has sold Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba to keep the club afloat, and faces another payroll at the end of this month.

"I think he can be a top keeper," said Pedersen of Charles. "We have seen for a long time that he is one of the best offensively and now he has shown he can use his hands and is a very, very good defensive goalkeeper (at making saves)."

Charles' exceptional passing is very much en vogue for goalkeepers, and Pedersen wants to keep tapping into it for as long as possible.

"We want to have a dominant style of pressing with high intensity," he explained. "Step by step it will increase, but we also want to be a team that can dominate with the ball. To do that you need to have a good goalkeeper with his feet.

"He is a young man but he has a big clarity on his behaviour on and off the training pitch and in the games. He has clarity to be the best he can be every day and I think he does that in a really good way."

Given all the financial problems which have seen the Owls put under four transfer embargoes – all now cleared – over the course of the summer, the Football League are not prepared to sign off new arrivals until they know the club can afford to pay their wages, despite the need being increasingly urgent.

"We are working really hard in the background to prepare everything and I know the club are working in the same way," said Pedersen. "I hope we can sign some players, but I also know there are some challenges around it right now.

“We have lost a lot of players, so of course I hope the strong group we have together now – it’s a small group but it’s a strong group – I hope we can keep them all.

“We had a very busy week, first Leicester away where the boys did very, very well, then a midweek game where the boys again did very well. Now we use all the energy we have to prepare for the Stoke game.

“This is where our clarity is right now. We have focus and energy on what we can control.”