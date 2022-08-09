Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Josh Windass set to be rested for Cup clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward was substituted along with Barry Bannan in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Milton Keynes Dons, and is not expected to start at home to Sunderland in tonight’s League Cup first-round tie.

“The games come thick and fast and now the midweek games have started, we’ll have to have a look at the volume of games,” said manager Darren Moore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It won’t just be Josh Windass, we’ll have to look at the group in general.

Owls striker Josh Windass. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Josh ran out of a bit of steam (on Saturday) really. Don’t forget it’s early in the season. Players are still finding their match-fitness and everything else. But Josh will want to reach a level of consistency and get back to where we know he can be because he’s certainly a game-changer for us.

“He missed a large chunk of last season but he had a full pre-season.

“I’ve seen moments of brilliance in his game already this season but there are parts of his game where he’ll get fitter and stronger as the season wears on and he trains with the group.

“As long as he stays fit he’ll get stronger and things will automatically come back to him where we know he can be so effective.

“If we can keep him fit he’ll be a really important player for us.”

Bannan took a knock to the knee, with Moore explaining: “He turned out on the ball and was on the end of a crunching tackle. But I think he’s okay.”

The more serious issue at Stadium MK was the muscle problem which saw defender Akin Famewo leave the stadium on crutches and in a knee brace.

Tonight’s game will bring back painful memories for the Owls as it was only in May that Patrick Roberts’s stoppage-time goal at Hillsborough denied them a chance of promotion in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland went on to win promotion to the Championship in the final at Wembley.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDDLWW; Sunderland WDWDWW

Referee: T Reeves (Warwickshire)