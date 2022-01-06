Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion have new dates

NEW DATES: Sheffield Wednesday's games against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion have been rearranged

The Owls had been due to play Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion either side of Christmas, but both were postponed because of infections, leaving them without a game for 19 games.

Unbeaten in 12 League One matches going into it, they have lost both games since.

New dates have been found for both.

The match against Accrington will be played on February 15, and Burton are now due to visit on March 1. That is an FA Cup fifth-round night, but both teams are out of the competition.

Both Hillsborough games will kick off at 7.45pm.