Sheffield Wednesday warned to expect extra defensive work as Danny Rohl rallies around James Beadle
But Rohl’s outfield players can expect a lot more training sessions and meetings about the defensive mistake which led to the first of Ellis Simms' two goals.
Simms opened the scoring at Hillsborough when ex-Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni got far too much time to cross, and he outmuscled Max Lowe to score.
The defining moment came in the second added minute when Beadle, who had made a fantastic save from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, dropped a hopeful high ball for Simms to score. It was the second Saturday running the Owls lost 2-1 after conceding in stoppage time.
But Rohl knows from working with Manuel Neuer, once the world's best goalkeeper, with Bayern Munich and Germany that even the finest have their moments.
"I have a fantastic goalkeeping coach, very experienced and he's worked at a high level at Arsenal with top-class goalkeepers," said Rohl. "I had some experience with Manu. Even Manu made a mistake.
"He (Beadle) showed his class (with the save from Sakamoto).
"They had not so many opportunities where James had to be there. To dominate a team that had a good run, especially in the second leg (half, of the season)... but football is not ifs, it's about reality."
The reality is in-form Coventry – second-best throughout – should not have scored their first.
"We have three normal weeks (without midweek games),” warned Rohl. “It will be again and again this topic in training. We've done this for the last couple of weeks.
"Two weeks ago I showed them 10 clips of exactly the situation.
"This is the big difference between the top four and us. They defend better. It's not a question of the shape, it's about individual behaviours.
"(But) all in all, to see my team playing like that gives me a lot of enjoyment of the football."
