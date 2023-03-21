Sheffield Wednesday welcome defender back for Barnsley clash but will assess quartet

Latest Sheffield Wednesday injury and selection news ahead of their trip to Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday have Dominic Iorfa back available for their trip to Oakwell this evening. The defender was sent off in the 1-0 win away at Portsmouth earlier this month and has now served his suspension which is a boost to Darren Moore.

The Owls take on Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on the back of their 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers last time out. They are now unbeaten in their last 23 games but take on a Tykes side who haven’t lost in their last 11 outings and have promotion aspirations of their own.

In terms of other selection news, Sheffield Wednesday will assess Josh Windass, Reece James, Lee Gregory and George Byers ahead of the short journey across South Yorkshire tonight. They won’t want to take any risks with the quartet and will make a careful decision on all of them.

Moore’s men are flying and will be backed in large numbers against Barnsley as they look to keep their run of form going. The Owls lost in the play-offs to eventual winners Sunderland last term and will want to avoid a repeat of a similar occurence in this campaign by getting over the line automatically.